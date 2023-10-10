My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Older workers are continuing to sit on the sidelines
Oct 10, 2023

Older workers are continuing to sit on the sidelines

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Older Americans have been rejoining the labor force at lower rates than other age groups. What gives? But first: Gas demand dips in the U.S.

Music from the episode

I Don't Want To Go To Work It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

