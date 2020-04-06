As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 6, 2020
Why President Trump wants higher oil prices
Signs of COVID-19 cases perhaps peaking. No deal yet from OPEC to cut oil production. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company will produce 1 million face shields a week. New streaming service Quibi launches today.
How will short-form streaming service Quibi fare in the COVID-19 economy?
All of Quibi's content is designed to be watched on phone screens. Will new consumer habits from COVID-19 help or hurt the service?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
