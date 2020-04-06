COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Why President Trump wants higher oil prices
Apr 6, 2020

Why President Trump wants higher oil prices

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Signs of COVID-19 cases perhaps peaking. No deal yet from OPEC to cut oil production. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company will produce 1 million face shields a week. New streaming service Quibi launches today.

Stories From this episode

How will short-form streaming service Quibi fare in the COVID-19 economy?

by Jack Stewart
Apr 6, 2020
All of Quibi's content is designed to be watched on phone screens. Will new consumer habits from COVID-19 help or hurt the service?
Rob Post, Quibi chief technology officer, talks about Quibi's "Turnstyle" technology for short-form video streaming for mobile devices at the Quibi keynote address, Jan. 8, 2020.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Sea World The Phoenix Foundation

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE