Oil prices rise on reports of a drone attack in Saudi Arabia
Mar 8, 2021

Saudi officials say there were no reports of injuries or damage, however. Plus, food-delivery giant Deliveroo chooses London for its stock market listing. And, how pandemic disruption is sparking a conversation about gender equality in our workplaces and at home.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
