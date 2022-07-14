Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oil prices, gas prices … and the mass transit alternative
Jul 14, 2022

Oil prices, gas prices … and the mass transit alternative

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A big part of Wednesday's hot inflation reading was the cost of gas, where retail price lags behind the wholesale price. That normally would lead to a boost in the use of mass transit, but that's not the case. The BBC reports on how Ukraine, Russia, the U.N. and Turkey appear closer to a deal on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea. We discuss how the waves of flight disruptions and cancellations during the pandemic have taken a toll on flight attendants.

Segments From this episode

Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices

by Savannah Maher
Jul 13, 2022
Ridership took a nosedive in the pandemic, and remote work may be helping to keep it low. Federal aid has kept buses and trains moving.
Remote work may be helping to keep ridership sparse on buses and trains, including on the San Francisco Bay Area's BART system.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Economic Pulse

Flight attendants are feeling the heat of pent-up demand and a cancellation-filled summer

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jul 14, 2022
Commuting expenses and training backlogs are just some of the problems compounding staffing shortages, union leader says.
"You're not really fully compensated when a flight is diverted, you're taken off your schedule, and you get home 12, 24 hours later," says Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
7:34
2:30 AM PDT
9:13
7:42 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
16:39
4:29 PM PDT
27:44
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?