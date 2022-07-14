Oil prices, gas prices … and the mass transit alternative

A big part of Wednesday's hot inflation reading was the cost of gas, where retail price lags behind the wholesale price. That normally would lead to a boost in the use of mass transit, but that's not the case. The BBC reports on how Ukraine, Russia, the U.N. and Turkey appear closer to a deal on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea. We discuss how the waves of flight disruptions and cancellations during the pandemic have taken a toll on flight attendants.