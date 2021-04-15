The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Let’s talk about the new Irish Sea trade border
Apr 15, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Top officials from the U.K. and the European Union will discuss the effect Brexit is having on Northern Ireland, which has experienced trade bottlenecks and street protests. And, Taiwan shuts off irrigation to some farmers as it prioritizes its valuable semiconductor chip industry.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
