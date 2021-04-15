Apr 15, 2021
Let’s talk about the new Irish Sea trade border
From the BBC World Service: Top officials from the U.K. and the European Union will discuss the effect Brexit is having on Northern Ireland, which has experienced trade bottlenecks and street protests. And, Taiwan shuts off irrigation to some farmers as it prioritizes its valuable semiconductor chip industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director