More hiring happened in September – but the overall number of job openings has fallen
Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources helps us clear up the job picture. Elon Musk's deal with Twitter appears to be back on. We look at how climate change can factor into retirement planning.
Segments From this episode
The case for calculating climate risk into retirement plans
Retirees may want to consider climate change risk when choosing a spot to settle down, says Chris Farrell.
