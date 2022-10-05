Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

More hiring happened in September – but the overall number of job openings has fallen
Oct 5, 2022

More hiring happened in September – but the overall number of job openings has fallen

David McNew/Getty Images
Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources helps us clear up the job picture. Elon Musk's deal with Twitter appears to be back on. We look at how climate change can factor into retirement planning.

Segments From this episode

The case for calculating climate risk into retirement plans

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Chris Farrell and Jarrett Dang
Oct 5, 2022
Retirees may want to consider climate change risk when choosing a spot to settle down, says Chris Farrell.
Popular retirement destinations like Florida and Arizona are experiencing the effects of worsening climate change, says Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

