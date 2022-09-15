Meet the “Gerry” who haunts our political system
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
First, there's news that retail sales rose in August, which kicks off our conversation with Diane Swonk of KPMG. Elsewhere, it turns out high interest rates aren't as bad for the markets as one may think. Then, we dive into the concept and some of the origin story of gerrymandering as part of our Econ Extra Credit series.
Segments From this episode
What are the real-life effects of political gerrymandering?
Author David Daley argues that gerrymandering contributed to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis and facilitated post-Roe abortion bans.
Interest rate hikes not always bad news for stock markets
Markets plummeted Tuesday as Wall Street was rattled by hot inflation numbers that raised fears of even steeper interest rate hikes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant