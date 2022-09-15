Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Meet the “Gerry” who haunts our political system
Sep 15, 2022

Meet the "Gerry" who haunts our political system

First, there's news that retail sales rose in August, which kicks off our conversation with Diane Swonk of KPMG. Elsewhere, it turns out high interest rates aren't as bad for the markets as one may think. Then, we dive into the concept and some of the origin story of gerrymandering as part of our Econ Extra Credit series.

Segments From this episode

"Slay the Dragon"

What are the real-life effects of political gerrymandering?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Sep 15, 2022
Author David Daley argues that gerrymandering contributed to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis and facilitated post-Roe abortion bans.
David Daley, author of "Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy," says gerrymandering has allowed some politicians to safely ignore the will of voters.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Interest rate hikes not always bad news for stock markets

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 15, 2022
Markets plummeted Tuesday as Wall Street was rattled by hot inflation numbers that raised fears of even steeper interest rate hikes.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 13, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

