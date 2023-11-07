Medicare scams proliferate during open enrollment
Open enrollment season is underway, and the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about scams — especially ones that target older adults.
Open enrollment season is a heyday for scammers
Some estimates put Medicare fraud, including elder abuse, in the neighborhood of $60 billion a year.
