Markets remain steady as the ballots get counted
Nov 9, 2022

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We discuss some potential election outcomes and how they could affect the economy. Big spending on state ballot measures led to some mixed results. The waves of tech layoffs have actually endangered the ability of many people to stay in the U.S.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

