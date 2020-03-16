Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

“No question” we’re headed into a recession
Mar 16, 2020

Declines in Chinese retail sales and industrial production show us where the U.S. is headed. Companies respond to the FCC's request for phone and internet providers to get flexible. Sharply falling consumer confidence. How border closures would be catastrophic for…

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

For supply chain companies, U.S.-Mexico border closures could be catastrophic

by Andy Uhler Mar 16, 2020
Mexico’s deputy health minister says he’s worried about people coming into Mexico from the United States.
Two-thirds of Mexico’s export business is with the United States. And 70% of that passes through Texas.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
