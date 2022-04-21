Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Macron and Le Pen clash in final debate before French elections
Apr 21, 2022

Macron and Le Pen clash in final debate before French elections

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The final two candidates for France's presidency – incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen – went head-to-head in a live TV debate last night. They clashed over issues ranging from France's place in Europe to Le Pen's alleged proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin. China's president, Xi Jinping, has restated Beijing's opposition to sanctions imposed by western countries on Russia. And a global survey has found that, in general, women are wearing less makeup to the office.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 AM PDT
8:04
2:33 AM PDT
6:27
2:40 AM PDT
1:50
5:34 PM PDT
14:22
3:57 PM PDT
27:25
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy