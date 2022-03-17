Invest in the nonprofit journalism that you rely on.
Let’s try to grab a hold of the “hot hand” phenomenon
It's time for March Madness, and whether it's on a basketball court or investing, people can sometimes get on a roll, where it's deemed they have the "hot hand." There have actually been studies about this, and we decipher the history of the hot hand with senior economics contributor Chris Farrell. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018, and more is coming. The BBC looks into what a ban on Russian energy would look like for Germany.
Segments From this episode
Is the "hot hand" phenomenon all in our heads?
From basketball to investing, does success beget success?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer