Let’s try to grab a hold of the “hot hand” phenomenon
Mar 17, 2022

Let's try to grab a hold of the "hot hand" phenomenon

It's time for March Madness, and whether it's on a basketball court or investing, people can sometimes get on a roll, where it's deemed they have the "hot hand." There have actually been studies about this, and we decipher the history of the hot hand with senior economics contributor Chris Farrell. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018, and more is coming. The BBC looks into what a ban on Russian energy would look like for Germany.

Is the "hot hand" phenomenon all in our heads?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Mar 17, 2022
From basketball to investing, does success beget success?
From basketball to investing, does success beget success?
Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
