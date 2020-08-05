Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Can Lebanon cope with devastating loss of vital port?
Aug 5, 2020

Can Lebanon cope with devastating loss of vital port?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fears for food security in Lebanon with the main port destroyed, in a country where almost 80% of consumer goods are imported. Also, did Sweden's approach to COVID-19 help protect its economy better than the rest of Europe?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
CEOs call on Washington to help small businesses
COVID-19
CEOs call on Washington to help small businesses
One reason why Black-owned businesses have fared worse in the pandemic: weaker banking relationships
COVID-19
One reason why Black-owned businesses have fared worse in the pandemic: weaker banking relationships
The price of pizza
Million Bazillion
The price of pizza
Unemployment benefits are all over the map
Unemployment 2020
Unemployment benefits are all over the map