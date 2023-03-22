Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
LA educators continue strike, aided by high demand for jobs
Mar 22, 2023

LA educators continue strike, aided by high demand for jobs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Educators, teachers and other employees at the Los Angeles Unified School District are continuing their strike for higher pay. We look into how broader labor trends are helping demonstrators on the ground make their case. And, we talk with Boston College Law School professor Patricia McCoy about how the government's recent actions to calm anxiety in the financial sector are adding to so-called "moral hazard".

Segments From this episode

How a tight labor market has made way for educators to strike

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 22, 2023
The ongoing strike by Los Angeles educators is being fueled largely by high demand for workers.
Los Angeles Unified School District workers and supporters rally outside LAUSD headquarters on the first day of a strike over a new contract on March 21.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Banks in Turmoil

"Moral hazard" at banks isn't just a theoretical concern

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 22, 2023
According to Boston College's Patricia McCoy, data underscore concerns about the government's role in risk-taking at banks.
Data support the claim that too much government backing can incentivize banks to take more risks, says Boston College law professor Patricia McCoy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:38 AM PDT
8:39
2:42 AM PDT
4:47
7:48 AM PDT
1:50
3:56 PM PDT
29:12
Mar 21, 2023
33:08
Mar 15, 2023
4:23
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The banking crisis: What you actually need to know
Banks in Turmoil
The banking crisis: What you actually need to know
Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least
Rent hikes are finally easing — except for renters who can afford it the least
One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family
One mom on what the end of additional SNAP benefits means for her family
The human labor behind AI chatbots and other smart tools
Marketplace Tech
The human labor behind AI chatbots and other smart tools