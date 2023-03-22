LA educators continue strike, aided by high demand for jobs
Educators, teachers and other employees at the Los Angeles Unified School District are continuing their strike for higher pay. We look into how broader labor trends are helping demonstrators on the ground make their case. And, we talk with Boston College Law School professor Patricia McCoy about how the government's recent actions to calm anxiety in the financial sector are adding to so-called "moral hazard".
Segments From this episode
How a tight labor market has made way for educators to strike
The ongoing strike by Los Angeles educators is being fueled largely by high demand for workers.
"Moral hazard" at banks isn't just a theoretical concern
According to Boston College's Patricia McCoy, data underscore concerns about the government's role in risk-taking at banks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC