Kroger ends extra paid sick leave, adds charges for some unvaccinated staffers
Dec 15, 2021

Also today: Susan Schmidt talks to us about the ever-present topic of inflation as the Fed prepares to meet today. In Nashville, out-of-state real estate investors are adding another layer to the issues of a tight housing market.

Segments From this episode

How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets

by Ambriehl Crutchfield
Dec 15, 2021
A researcher found that five real estate Investment corporations own more than 5% of the single-family housing stock in a county just outside Nashville.
Out-of-state investors are partially fueling Nashville's hot housing market. Above: A row of new brick homes in suburban Nashville.
rdegrie via Getty Images
