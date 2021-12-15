Kroger ends extra paid sick leave, adds charges for some unvaccinated staffers
Also today: Susan Schmidt talks to us about the ever-present topic of inflation as the Fed prepares to meet today. In Nashville, out-of-state real estate investors are adding another layer to the issues of a tight housing market.
How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets
A researcher found that five real estate Investment corporations own more than 5% of the single-family housing stock in a county just outside Nashville.
