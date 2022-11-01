How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You can make a gift of stock or mutual fund shares to Marketplace this year-end Here's how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Judge blocks merger of book publishing titans
Nov 1, 2022

Judge blocks merger of book publishing titans

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House from buying up rival Simon & Schuster, which counts as a win in the Biden administration's battle against industry consolidation. Also, Tower Records might not be a huge thing in the U.S. these days, but it’s emerged as a culture beacon in Japan.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 AM PDT
9:20
2:38 AM PDT
6:18
3:21 AM PDT
1:50
5:24 PM PDT
15:48
3:59 PM PDT
26:58
Oct 27, 2022
44:27
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.
Marketplace Morning Report
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.