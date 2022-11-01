Judge blocks merger of book publishing titans
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House from buying up rival Simon & Schuster, which counts as a win in the Biden administration's battle against industry consolidation. Also, Tower Records might not be a huge thing in the U.S. these days, but it’s emerged as a culture beacon in Japan.
