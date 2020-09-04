SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

ABOUT SHOW
The jobs picture improved again in August
Sep 4, 2020

The jobs picture improved again in August

But let's take a look at where the gains came from. Also, a stock sell-off headlined by tech companies — the biggest dip since June. And, a plan in the U.K. to give companies cash for hiring unemployed young people.

There were 1.4 million more people on payrolls in August, and the unemployment rate dipped. So, is there any bad news?

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
What's behind the awful Thursday tech stocks had?

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer breaks down the numbers.
Unemployment 2020

The U.K. has a plan to pay businesses that hire young people

by David Brancaccio , Victoria Craig and Meredith Garretson
Sep 4, 2020
Businesses get about $2,000 for every six-month placement they provide for the unemployed.
The goal is to create around 300,000 jobs and help train these entry-level workers. Pictured: U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak at a Jobcentre Plus in London.
Anthony Upton-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Jigsaw Puzzle Blues Fleetwood Mac

