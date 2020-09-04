Sep 4, 2020
The jobs picture improved again in August
But let's take a look at where the gains came from. Also, a stock sell-off headlined by tech companies — the biggest dip since June. And, a plan in the U.K. to give companies cash for hiring unemployed young people.
There were 1.4 million more people on payrolls in August, and the unemployment rate dipped. So, is there any bad news?
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
What's behind the awful Thursday tech stocks had?
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer breaks down the numbers.
The U.K. has a plan to pay businesses that hire young people
Businesses get about $2,000 for every six-month placement they provide for the unemployed.
