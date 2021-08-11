Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

JetBlue looks to disrupt the world’s must lucrative air route
Aug 11, 2021

JetBlue looks to disrupt the world’s must lucrative air route

From the BBC World Service: The low-cost carrier is starting flights between New York's JFK airport and London's Heathrow Airport, a busy route with some well-established competitors. So why now? Plus, a row over a proposed media law in Poland limiting foreign ownership of media companies could topple the country's government. And, Lebanon faces paralysis as fuel supplies are expected to run out in days. Hospitals are turning off air conditioning and may be forced to close, while food manufacturing is also under threat.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
