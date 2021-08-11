JetBlue looks to disrupt the world’s must lucrative air route
From the BBC World Service: The low-cost carrier is starting flights between New York's JFK airport and London's Heathrow Airport, a busy route with some well-established competitors. So why now? Plus, a row over a proposed media law in Poland limiting foreign ownership of media companies could topple the country's government. And, Lebanon faces paralysis as fuel supplies are expected to run out in days. Hospitals are turning off air conditioning and may be forced to close, while food manufacturing is also under threat.
