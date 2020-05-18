COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

J.C. Penney and more bankruptcy in retail
May 18, 2020

J.C. Penney and more bankruptcy in retail

J.C. Penney becomes the latest in a line of major retailers to declare bankruptcy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message to the government on COVID-19 relief. Walmart earnings and how our shopping habits have changed.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

J.C. Penney joins ranks of major retailers filing for bankruptcy

by Jasmine Garsd
May 18, 2020
Experts say these companies were already in trouble before the pandemic.
Retail watchers say J.C. Penney won't be the last company to see this kind of financial trouble during the pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Curbside pickup, delivery poised to boost Walmart sales

by Justin Ho
May 18, 2020
Walmart reports earnings this week, and is expected to show big gains in e-commerce amid the pandemic.
An employee restocks a shelf at an Ohio Walmart. Employees shop for customers for the chain's popular curbside pickup option.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Bargain Store Dolly Parton

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

