May 18, 2020
J.C. Penney and more bankruptcy in retail
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
J.C. Penney becomes the latest in a line of major retailers to declare bankruptcy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message to the government on COVID-19 relief. Walmart earnings and how our shopping habits have changed.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
J.C. Penney joins ranks of major retailers filing for bankruptcy
Experts say these companies were already in trouble before the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Curbside pickup, delivery poised to boost Walmart sales
Walmart reports earnings this week, and is expected to show big gains in e-commerce amid the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re in this together.