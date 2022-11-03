How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s the Bank of England’s turn to raise interest rates
Nov 3, 2022

It’s the Bank of England’s turn to raise interest rates

The Bank of England has had a busy month with an emergency bond-buying program and its continuing efforts to dampen inflation. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: With U.K. inflation running above 10%, the country's central bank is poised to make its biggest rate increase in 30 years. Plus, Netflix rolls out cheaper subscriptions, which have adverts. And, authorities in Indonesia say contaminated medicine syrup was likely responsible for a spike in child deaths in the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

