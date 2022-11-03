It’s the Bank of England’s turn to raise interest rates
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: With U.K. inflation running above 10%, the country's central bank is poised to make its biggest rate increase in 30 years. Plus, Netflix rolls out cheaper subscriptions, which have adverts. And, authorities in Indonesia say contaminated medicine syrup was likely responsible for a spike in child deaths in the country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer