It’s not just TP. Once again, many paper products are in short supply.

According to White House officials, the Biden administration will not seek a new "phase two" trade deal with China, but will instead look to address broken promises from "phase one." Plus, the paper shortage is back, and it's affecting everything from wedding invitations to cereal boxes (and yes, toilet paper, too). And, the first video footage from inside a major hurricane, collected by a drone. It's meant to help scientists improve forecasting.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration announces new China trade plan — and not a whole lot is changing from the Trump administration's approach
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There's still a paper shortage. You know what that means.
School supplies, holiday cards and, yes, toilet paper are all affected.
Weather forecasting key to navigating climate change
More accurate hurricane and wildfire forecasting can help save lives as extreme weather events become more common.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director