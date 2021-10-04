How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

It’s not just TP. Once again, many paper products are in short supply.
Oct 4, 2021

It's not just TP. Once again, many paper products are in short supply.

According to White House officials, the Biden administration will not seek a new "phase two" trade deal with China, but will instead look to address broken promises from "phase one." Plus, the paper shortage is back, and it's affecting everything from wedding invitations to cereal boxes (and yes, toilet paper, too). And, the first video footage from inside a major hurricane, collected by a drone. It's meant to help scientists improve forecasting.

Biden administration announces new China trade plan — and not a whole lot is changing from the Trump administration's approach

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There's still a paper shortage. You know what that means.

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 4, 2021
School supplies, holiday cards and, yes, toilet paper are all affected.
Shortages in paper products come down to paper pulp. It’s produced in mills, which are slowed down because of worker shortages right now.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather forecasting key to navigating climate change

by Samantha Fields
Oct 4, 2021
More accurate hurricane and wildfire forecasting can help save lives as extreme weather events become more common.
Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

