Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
It’s not just nurses in short supply
Mar 5, 2024

It’s not just nurses in short supply

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It's also the people who lead them. A new survey found that nearly a third of hospital nurse leaders plan to leave their jobs within a year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:42 AM PST
9:32
3:06 AM PST
11:22
4:04 PM PST
12:48
3:28 PM PST
26:33
2:41 PM PST
1:04
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In the “girl” era, are women really splurging for fun?
In the “girl” era, are women really splurging for fun?
The Biden administration is worried about Chinese cars — and the electronics that come with them
The Biden administration is worried about Chinese cars — and the electronics that come with them
Disney joins forces with India's Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform 
Disney joins forces with India's Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform 
Brenda Brooks dropped out of college 40 years ago. Federal rules mean she can’t afford to return.
Brenda Brooks dropped out of college 40 years ago. Federal rules mean she can’t afford to return.