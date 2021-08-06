Italy rolls out mandatory digital COVID pass
From the BBC World Service: Before going into restaurants, gyms, or theaters, Italy will now require proof of vaccination, negative coronavirus test, or recovery from the virus. Plus: India is running a trial for the e-RUPI. And, extreme weather wreaks havoc on southern Europe and North Korea.
