It takes more than a “Help Wanted” sign to get people back to the labor force

Be careful when you see headlines about record year-over-year increases in various aspects of the U.S. economy

"Always be cautious right now when you hear that year-over-year comparison," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "When you get that comparison, it's not really important this year because it's such an abnormal comparison when you think about where we were last summer." One of the recent records we've seen in the data is the yearly increase in existing home prices. All that said, home prices are, in fact, up and there is an increased demand for housing. That's making it hard and expensive to buy. There are also supply shortages depressing housing stock.