Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is now the time for more crypto regulation? The U.K. says yes.
May 12, 2022

Is now the time for more crypto regulation? The U.K. says yes.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: A bout of volatility in crypto assets has sparked renewed conversations about whether and how better regulations can be written for the industry. Plus, Softbank shares plunge after "eye watering" quarterly loss. And, Google adds 24 new languages to its Google Translate app. 

Segments From this episode

The U.K. wants to be the hub for crypto. What will it take to get there?

by Victoria Craig
May 12, 2022
London, already a major foreign exchange market, wants to be the same for crypto.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 AM PDT
6:57
2:20 AM PDT
6:57
3:28 AM PDT
1:50
4:36 PM PDT
16:39
3:51 PM PDT
27:45
May 5, 2022
30:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults