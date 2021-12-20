Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is BBB in danger of becoming DOA? Here’s a look at the bill’s elements in question.
Dec 20, 2021

Is BBB in danger of becoming DOA? Here’s a look at the bill’s elements in question.

Also today: The presence of the omicron variant has economists looking at different kinds of numbers and indicators to get a feel for the direction of the economy. Residents of small communities in rural, unincorporated areas are bumping into limited housing regulation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

