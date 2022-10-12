Investors deal with the return of the bear
The markets are trying to recover from some losses in the past week, but what's happening over in Britain isn't helping. We have an instance where COLA will end up being good for people on Social Security. More HBCUs are cashing in on pitting their football teams against big-time programs.
Amid the economic gloom, a glimmer of hope for Social Security recipients
Millions of retirees and people with disabilities who collect the benefit can expect to see a bump in their checks – and a rare decrease in Medicare Part B premiums.
Pay to play: More HBCUs are being paid to take on powerhouse football teams
Some see this as a long-overdue opportunity. But are historically Black colleges and universities being paid enough?
