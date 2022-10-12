This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Investors deal with the return of the bear
Oct 12, 2022

Investors deal with the return of the bear

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The markets are trying to recover from some losses in the past week, but what's happening over in Britain isn't helping. We have an instance where COLA will end up being good for people on Social Security. More HBCUs are cashing in on pitting their football teams against big-time programs.

Amid the economic gloom, a glimmer of hope for Social Security recipients

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 12, 2022
Millions of retirees and people with disabilities who collect the benefit can expect to see a bump in their checks – and a rare decrease in Medicare Part B premiums.
Social Security recipients are in line for an unexpected boost in pay.
Getty Images
Pay to play: More HBCUs are being paid to take on powerhouse football teams

by Leoneda Inge
Oct 12, 2022
Some see this as a long-overdue opportunity. But are historically Black colleges and universities being paid enough?
The FAMU Marching 100 performs at the school's game against Chapel Hill on Aug. 27.
Mitchell Northam
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

