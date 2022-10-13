How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

International Energy Agency joins wave of criticism against OPEC+
Oct 13, 2022

International Energy Agency joins wave of criticism against OPEC+

Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
The agency says the oil cartel's move to cut production could push the world economy into recession. Other states have taken on the entity of dark money – and actually secured some wins. We learn about them in the fourth installment of our series.

Secret Money, Public Influence

Which states are doing something about "dark money"?

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 13, 2022
There's Arizona's citizen-led initiative in 2022. And voters in Alaska and North Dakota passed similar measures in previous years.
Arizona voters will decide on Proposition 211 this November. Voters in just a couple of other states have passed similar measures that came from citizen-led initiatives.
Alex Schroeder/Marketplace
