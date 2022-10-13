International Energy Agency joins wave of criticism against OPEC+
The agency says the oil cartel's move to cut production could push the world economy into recession. Other states have taken on the entity of dark money – and actually secured some wins. We learn about them in the fourth installment of our series.
Which states are doing something about "dark money"?
There's Arizona's citizen-led initiative in 2022. And voters in Alaska and North Dakota passed similar measures in previous years.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant