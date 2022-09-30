Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Hurricane Ian leaves damage and plenty of questions for homeowners
Sep 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian leaves damage and plenty of questions for homeowners

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A car sits in floodwater after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Floridians face a web of insurance concerns in the wake of Hurricane Ian. We break down the government shutdown-eluding bill the House is set to vote on today. A California bill makes union voting less harrowing for farmworkers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:51 AM PDT
6:58
2:40 AM PDT
5:03
2:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:54 PM PDT
14:03
4:08 PM PDT
26:14
Sep 29, 2022
2:55
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil
Ian's catastrophic damage in Florida falls on an insurance market in turmoil
Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.
Despite the shaky economy, jobless claims are down. Here's why.
Monkeypox cases may be down, but it still can cause economic harm to infected employees
Monkeypox cases may be down, but it still can cause economic harm to infected employees
On Oct. 6, we're exploring expectations vs. reality
This Is Uncomfortable
On Oct. 6, we're exploring expectations vs. reality

Half-priced hoodies! 😲 

This weekend only, get our new Marketplace zip up hoodie when you donate $8/month instead of $16/month. Don’t wait this offer ends at midnight Sunday! 

Get yours now!