Sep 11, 2020
How would the air cargo industry carry the load for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also discuss the shift of venture money to tech hubs closer to the middle of the U.S.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Air cargo industry braces for global impact of COVID-19 vaccine
Shipping one dose to nearly 8 billion people would fill up around 8 thousand cargo planes.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
Venture money shifting to tech in nontraditional cities
Scott Tong joins us to provide insight into what kind of tech ventures are getting attention.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director