How would the air cargo industry carry the load for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Sep 11, 2020

How would the air cargo industry carry the load for a COVID-19 vaccine?

We also discuss the shift of venture money to tech hubs closer to the middle of the U.S.

COVID-19

Air cargo industry braces for global impact of COVID-19 vaccine

by Victoria Craig
Sep 11, 2020
Shipping one dose to nearly 8 billion people would fill up around 8 thousand cargo planes.
This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a tray with doses of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. - After conclusive results on mice, Thai scientists from the centre have begun testing a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate on monkeys, the phase before human trials. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Venture money shifting to tech in nontraditional cities

Scott Tong joins us to provide insight into what kind of tech ventures are getting attention.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
