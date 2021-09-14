Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How the trial of Elizabeth Holmes sets Theranos apart from other Silicon Valley lore
Sep 14, 2021

How the trial of Elizabeth Holmes sets Theranos apart from other Silicon Valley lore

Also today, Hurricane Nicholas made landfall early this morning along the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana, and it has once again disrupted Gulf oil production.

Segments From this episode

Inside the trial of Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Sep 14, 2021
And what the case means for Silicon Valley.
Holmes, who was acclaimed as one of Silicon Valley's rare female CEOs, is accused of fraud in the spectacular failure of her medical-technology company, Theranos.
Lisa Lake/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

