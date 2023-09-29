How the shutdown affects mortgages
While plenty of people want mortgages right now, rising rates are limiting what they can afford. Then, is all this shutdown drama ultimately missing the point?
Segments From this episode
Mortgages are still in demand. Qualifying for one is a different story.
Pending home sales fell more than 7% in August, according to the National Association of Realtors. While demand for homes is still high, people are having a harder time qualifying for mortgages — and that's intensifying demand for cheaper homes.
A playbook for worker training
As companies across the country grapple with continued labor shortages, the Biden administration is slated to release a playbook later on Friday that outlines best practices on training employees.
"It's a circus all over again"
We check in with Zanny Minton-Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine, on the possible government shutdown and the rising cost of debt.
