Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Power Marketplace’s public service journalism 💙 Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How the shutdown affects mortgages
Sep 29, 2023

How the shutdown affects mortgages

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
While plenty of people want mortgages right now, rising rates are limiting what they can afford. Then, is all this shutdown drama ultimately missing the point?

Segments From this episode

Mortgages are still in demand. Qualifying for one is a different story.

by Justin Ho
Sep 29, 2023
Pending home sales fell more than 7% in August, according to the National Association of Realtors. While demand for homes is still high, people are having a harder time qualifying for mortgages — and that's intensifying demand for cheaper homes.
"A lot of our borrowers are assuming that in 3 or 5 years, those interest rates are going to have come back down," said Chris Duncan of La Salle State Bank at Illinois.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A playbook for worker training

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

As companies across the country grapple with continued labor shortages, the Biden administration is slated to release a playbook later on Friday that outlines best practices on training employees.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

"It's a circus all over again"

by David Brancaccio

We check in with Zanny Minton-Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine, on the possible government shutdown and the rising cost of debt.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:25
8:04 AM PDT
1:05
3:18 AM PDT
6:23
5:58 PM PDT
14:32
Sep 28, 2023
28:05
Sep 27, 2023
Sep 26, 2023
28:31
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
In Louisiana, Maryland and North Dakota, unemployment is at record lows
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
Federal government shutdowns cause economic distress for tribes
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
The monumental task of measuring the GDP over and over again
Most millennials are homeowners now
Most millennials are homeowners now