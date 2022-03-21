How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could put a dent in the food industry
The war between Russia and Ukraine has put the nickel market in flux. A lot of metal nickel comes from Russia, and nickel is an essential part of stainless steel ... which is an essential part of many tools of the food and restaurant industry. Imagine what most kitchen tools are made of, or what a brewery has to think about with its stainless steel kegs. Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the markets' inflationary environment. The SEC is holding a big meeting today to discuss climate-change risks.
