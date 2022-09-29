Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How salary ranges in postings give some power to the job-seeking public
Sep 29, 2022

How salary ranges in postings give some power to the job-seeking public

FreshSplash via Getty Images
First, we discuss what the damage figures from Ian, now a tropical storm, could entail. Salary ranges in job postings are giving candidates an edge. Walmart will begin offering fertility benefits.

Walmart's employee insurance will soon cover fertility treatments

by Lily Jamali
Sep 29, 2022
Walmart is pairing with Kindbody, a fertility startup, in a move some say could make fertility treatments more affordable and accessible.
The retail giant's move to include fertility benefits is an indicator of how companies are trying to retain employees.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
More states are requiring companies to include salary ranges in job postings

by Samantha Fields
Sep 29, 2022
Transparency around salaries makes it easier for job candidates to negotiate around an offer, or to decide if they even want to apply for a position.
Salary ranges in job postings can aid job seekers who get offers in negotiations.
Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
