How political ad money makes its way around the redrawn districts in Texas
Oct 26, 2022

How political ad money makes its way around the redrawn districts in Texas

First, we discuss mortgage rates with Susan Schmidt. For our Texas-focused coverage today, we examine the flow of political advertising money. The SEC is looking into updating the way it names things in order to aid frustrated investors.

As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring

by Andy Uhler
Oct 26, 2022
Democrats aren't used to spending in districts that were once a lock for them.
A man wearing a "Latinos for America" t-shirt attends a campaign event for Republican Monica De La Cruz, running for Congress, and US Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX), on October 10, 2022 at the University Drafthouse in Mcallen, Texas.
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
