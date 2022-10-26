How political ad money makes its way around the redrawn districts in Texas
First, we discuss mortgage rates with Susan Schmidt. For our Texas-focused coverage today, we examine the flow of political advertising money. The SEC is looking into updating the way it names things in order to aid frustrated investors.
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
Democrats aren't used to spending in districts that were once a lock for them.
