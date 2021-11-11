Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

How panic and distress led one ICU nurse to leave
Nov 11, 2021

How panic and distress led one ICU nurse to leave

Also today: Diane Swonk helps us examine some of the aspects of the labor shortage in today's discussion about the markets.

Segments From this episode

Quitting Time

Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Nov 11, 2021
Exploring the pandemic's toll on health care workers.
A nurse tends to a COVID-19 patient in a Connecticut ICU in April 2020. Understaffing and pandemic stressors have prompted many nurses to consider leaving the field.
John Moore via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

