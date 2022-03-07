Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Mar 7, 2022

How NFTs have altered the art world

A year ago this week, a JPEG file containing a collage of digital illustrations by the artist known as Beeple sold for $69.3 million at an art auction. It was a record-setting sale, and it's added fuel to the hype train surrounding NFTs. We spoke to art critic Blake Gopnik about what's changed for artists and the art world – if anything – since the sale. Western countries are thinking about a Russian oil ban, something they hoped to avoid in the past.

NFTs have exploded into the art world. What does that mean for artists?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 7, 2022
Art critic Blake Gopnik on what has — and hasn't — changed in the year since Beeple's $69 million NFT sale.
Blockchain entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresan purchased the non-fungible token for the digital collage "Everydays — The First 5,000 Days" by artist Beeple for $69.3 million in 2021.
Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

