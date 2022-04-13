How NFTs are bringing artists and communities together
We check in with an Atlanta muralist to kick off a story of how visual artists are finding ways to utilize NFTs as a way to not only connect with their followers, but also rethink the value of their work. While NFTs are a pathway to another dimension of possibilities for these artists, the challenges of navigating the technology still remain. The White House is poised to send more military aid to Ukraine in the form of heavy equipment.
Visual artists see NFTs as a new opportunity to connect with their communities
NFTs can help artists bypass traditional channels, such as art galleries. But artists also have to navigate environmental, legal questions surrounding them.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer