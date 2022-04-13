Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How NFTs are bringing artists and communities together
Apr 13, 2022

How NFTs are bringing artists and communities together

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We check in with an Atlanta muralist to kick off a story of how visual artists are finding ways to utilize NFTs as a way to not only connect with their followers, but also rethink the value of their work. While NFTs are a pathway to another dimension of possibilities for these artists, the challenges of navigating the technology still remain. The White House is poised to send more military aid to Ukraine in the form of heavy equipment. 

Segments From this episode

Visual artists see NFTs as a new opportunity to connect with their communities

by Emil Moffatt
Apr 13, 2022
NFTs can help artists bypass traditional channels, such as art galleries. But artists also have to navigate environmental, legal questions surrounding them.
A mural in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood features the work of visual artist Greg Mike. Over the last year, Mike has minted several collections of his artwork as NFTs.
Emil Moffatt
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
7:38
2:19 AM PDT
6:07
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 12, 2022
22:27
Apr 12, 2022
27:29
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Companies like Amazon spend millions on anti-union efforts. Where’s that money going? 
Companies like Amazon spend millions on anti-union efforts. Where’s that money going? 
Why taming inflation can take so long
Why taming inflation can take so long
For small businesses, optimism about the future continues to wane
For small businesses, optimism about the future continues to wane
"Abbott Elementary" aces the good, the bad and the ugly of teaching
"Abbott Elementary" aces the good, the bad and the ugly of teaching