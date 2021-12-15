How local butchers could help meet the challenges of the food supply chain
Also: We check in on the status of the various vaccine mandates across the U.S., including the national one for health care staff. Supply chain issues have retailers preparing for a surplus of late-coming Christmas inventory that could flow into 2022.
Local butchers seen as key to bolstering the food supply chain
The pandemic exposed weakness in the United States’ meat processing infrastructure. Now, there’s interest in boosting capacity at the local level.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director