How local butchers could help meet the challenges of the food supply chain
Dec 15, 2021

How local butchers could help meet the challenges of the food supply chain

Also: We check in on the status of the various vaccine mandates across the U.S., including the national one for health care staff. Supply chain issues have retailers preparing for a surplus of late-coming Christmas inventory that could flow into 2022.

Segments From this episode

Local butchers seen as key to bolstering the food supply chain

by Britta Greene
Dec 15, 2021
The pandemic exposed weakness in the United States’ meat processing infrastructure. Now, there’s interest in boosting capacity at the local level.
Brian Schatz is production manager at Schmidt's Meat Market. Customers have been traveling greater distances to access Schmidt's butchering services has grown in recent years, he said.
Britta Greene
