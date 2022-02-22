Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How is the U.S. still stuck in a trade war with China?
Feb 22, 2022

Also, the White House is poised to announce new economic sanctions to punish Russia after Vladimir Putin recognized two break-away regions of Ukraine as independent states – and ordered Russian troops into those areas.

Economists say Trump’s China trade policy is harming U.S. Why is it so hard for Biden to change course?

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Feb 22, 2022
“It’s hard to do anything that doesn't end up hurting us more than it hurts them," says New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.
"It's hard to do anything that doesn't end up hurting us more than it hurts them," says The New York Times' Paul Krugman.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

