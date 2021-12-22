Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How do you measure inflation? It helps to know your PCEs from your CPIs.
Dec 22, 2021

Also today: Concerns over omicron have led to several big-name companies bailing out of the Consumer Electronics Show, one of tech's biggest events. Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors is here to talk about the markets with us.

Segments From this episode

What the PCE index tells us about inflation

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 22, 2021
The Fed looks to the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE – as a real time measure of inflation alongside the Consumer Price Index.
The PCE factors in consumer substitutions, like if people buy chicken instead of beef because it's cheaper.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

