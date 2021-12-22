How do you measure inflation? It helps to know your PCEs from your CPIs.
Also today: Concerns over omicron have led to several big-name companies bailing out of the Consumer Electronics Show, one of tech's biggest events. Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors is here to talk about the markets with us.
What the PCE index tells us about inflation
The Fed looks to the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE – as a real time measure of inflation alongside the Consumer Price Index.
