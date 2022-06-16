How companies can meaningfully mark Juneteenth
Juneteenth is a powerful day in history that marks the end of slavery in this country. However, big companies have been criticized for commercializing the holiday. We speak with Jeanine Poggi of Ad Age on how companies have missed the mark and what they should consider going forward. The Fed's interest rate hike of three quarters of a percentage point raises questions of what's next, not only for the Fed, but for the economy.
Segments From this episode
“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth
It’s not just about messaging, says Jeanine Poggi, editor of Ad Age. Are companies prioritizing diversity behind the scenes?
