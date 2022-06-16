Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How companies can meaningfully mark Juneteenth
Jun 16, 2022

How companies can meaningfully mark Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a powerful day in history that marks the end of slavery in this country. However, big companies have been criticized for commercializing the holiday. We speak with Jeanine Poggi of Ad Age on how companies have missed the mark and what they should consider going forward. The Fed's interest rate hike of three quarters of a percentage point raises questions of what's next, not only for the Fed, but for the economy.

Segments From this episode

“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 16, 2022
It’s not just about messaging, says Jeanine Poggi, editor of Ad Age. Are companies prioritizing diversity behind the scenes?
Demonstrators play in a cloud of washable color powder during a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020.
IM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

