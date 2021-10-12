How a Nobel Prize winner countered some common economic thinking
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We also look into those confusing letters from the IRS that tell you that you've made a mistake.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director