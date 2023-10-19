Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Household net worth soared during the pandemic
Oct 19, 2023

Household net worth soared during the pandemic

Dragon Claws/Getty Images
The pandemic was a financial rollercoaster for many, but it turns out the median household saw a 37% jump in net worth from 2019 to 2022 after adjusting for inflation.

Segments From this episode

What is going on in the treasury market?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
When investors started realizing months ago that this economy is going to have high interest rates for a long time, the market drove the yield on the 10-year T-note up. But now those yields are going up even more — so what is that telling us? Diane Swonk, chief economist at audit tax and advisory firm KPMG, joins us to discuss.
U.S. households' net worth surged during pandemic, Fed Reserve survey finds

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 19, 2023
Net worth increased, even for low-income families. But is this just a temporary improvement in the wealth gap?
Things like pandemic relief checks and extended unemployment helped U.S. households' median net worth soar 37% between 2019 to 2022 after adjusting for inflation.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Listen to Your Heart." "No." Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

