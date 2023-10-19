Household net worth soared during the pandemic
The pandemic was a financial rollercoaster for many, but it turns out the median household saw a 37% jump in net worth from 2019 to 2022 after adjusting for inflation.
Segments From this episode
What is going on in the treasury market?
When investors started realizing months ago that this economy is going to have high interest rates for a long time, the market drove the yield on the 10-year T-note up. But now those yields are going up even more — so what is that telling us? Diane Swonk, chief economist at audit tax and advisory firm KPMG, joins us to discuss.
U.S. households' net worth surged during pandemic, Fed Reserve survey finds
Net worth increased, even for low-income families. But is this just a temporary improvement in the wealth gap?
