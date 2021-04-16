The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Congress turns its attention to equal pay
Apr 16, 2021

Congress turns its attention to equal pay

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The House passed an equal pay measure along party lines. We look at how it would strengthen existing rules on pay discrimination and what Republicans are objecting to. Also, China's GDP growth in the first quarter. Plus, an update on Americans' willingness to get vaccinated. And, the rise in domestic violence during COVID lockdowns.

Segments From this episode

House passes bill to help close gender pay gap

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

A closer look at China's Q1 GDP growth

Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

More Americans express enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccine

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 16, 2021
Black Americans are the least enthusiastic, which likely reflects a lack of both information and access.
The share of Americans who want a COVID-19 shot right away, or have already been vaccinated, has nearly doubled to over 60% since December.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pandemic lockdowns fueled domestic violence worldwide, report says

by Natasha Senjanovic
Apr 16, 2021
Pandemic life created conditions for the most severe, even lethal, abuse.
During pandemic lockdowns, many domestic violence victims have been trapped at home with their abusers.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

For Sure American Football

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Is shopping by livestream the next chapter of e-commerce?
Is shopping by livestream the next chapter of e-commerce?
Small businesses are having trouble filling job openings, so some wages are rising
COVID & Unemployment
Small businesses are having trouble filling job openings, so some wages are rising
New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year
New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year
The world's first publicly traded person
The world's first publicly traded person