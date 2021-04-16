Apr 16, 2021
Congress turns its attention to equal pay
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The House passed an equal pay measure along party lines. We look at how it would strengthen existing rules on pay discrimination and what Republicans are objecting to. Also, China's GDP growth in the first quarter. Plus, an update on Americans' willingness to get vaccinated. And, the rise in domestic violence during COVID lockdowns.
Segments From this episode
House passes bill to help close gender pay gap
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
A closer look at China's Q1 GDP growth
Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak has more.
More Americans express enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccine
Black Americans are the least enthusiastic, which likely reflects a lack of both information and access.
Pandemic lockdowns fueled domestic violence worldwide, report says
Pandemic life created conditions for the most severe, even lethal, abuse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director