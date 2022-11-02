Hong Kong tells Wall Street now is the time to invest
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong's reputation as a haven for stability and profitability has been undermined in recent years by the pandemic and a crackdown against anti-government protesters. So can U.S. banks be persuaded to invest in the territory? Plus, authorities have now locked down a wider area around the world's largest iPhone factory in China. And, can synthetic hair be made in a more sustainable way?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer