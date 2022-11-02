How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Hong Kong tells Wall Street now is the time to invest
Nov 2, 2022

Hong Kong tells Wall Street now is the time to invest

Hong Kong is rolling out the red carpet to encourage Wall Street executives to do more business in the territory. PETER PARKS/AFP
From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong's reputation as a haven for stability and profitability has been undermined in recent years by the pandemic and a crackdown against anti-government protesters. So can U.S. banks be persuaded to invest in the territory? Plus, authorities have now locked down a wider area around the world's largest iPhone factory in China. And, can synthetic hair be made in a more sustainable way?

