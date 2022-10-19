Hong Kong tackles a brain drain

From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee says he wants to rebuild the economy and attract potential new employees from around the globe. The economy has been undermined by an ongoing political crackdown following the national security law introduced in 2020 and coronavirus restrictions. Plus, while many countries have severed ties with Russia, India is pinning its defense export hopes on a joint venture. And, how can South Africa make its energy system more robust after years of blackouts?