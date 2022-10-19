How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Hong Kong tackles a brain drain
Oct 19, 2022

Hong Kong tackles a brain drain

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee says he wants to rebuild the economy and attract potential new employees from around the globe. The economy has been undermined by an ongoing political crackdown following the national security law introduced in 2020 and coronavirus restrictions. Plus, while many countries have severed ties with Russia, India is pinning its defense export hopes on a joint venture. And, how can South Africa make its energy system more robust after years of blackouts?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

