Homebuilder confidence climbs
That's thanks to cooling mortgage rates and pent up demand.
Segments From this episode
FAA denies Boeing's request to expand 737 Max 9 production
It also approved a plan to get grounded planes back in the air.
Lower mortgage rates open the door for homebuilders
Some builders are starting to see more interest from buyers, including those who spent 2023 on the sidelines, waiting for better rates.
Sláinte Mhath! Scotland's Burns Night boost
It’s a big day in Scotland — the birthday of poet Robert Burns. His legacy continues to bring millions into the country’s economy.
