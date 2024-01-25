My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Homebuilder confidence climbs
Jan 25, 2024

Mario Tama/Getty Images
That's thanks to cooling mortgage rates and pent up demand.

Segments From this episode

FAA denies Boeing's request to expand 737 Max 9 production

by Nova Safo

It also approved a plan to get grounded planes back in the air.

Lower mortgage rates open the door for homebuilders

by Savannah Maher
Jan 25, 2024
Some builders are starting to see more interest from buyers, including those who spent 2023 on the sidelines, waiting for better rates.
"It feels like there’s some pent-up demand," for homebuilding, says Clint Mitchell of Estridge Homes in Indianapolis. Above, home construction in Vermont.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Sláinte Mhath! Scotland's Burns Night boost

by Cameron Angus Mackay
Jan 25, 2024
It’s a big day in Scotland — the birthday of poet Robert Burns. His legacy continues to bring millions into the country’s economy.
People dance at a Burns Supper in Fethiye, Turkey.
Courtesy Burns Night Fethiye
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

