Happy birthday, Clean Water Act

The act, instituted in 1972, turns 50 today. We measure its impact thus far. Stifel Financial's Lindsey Piegza helps dish out some market perspective. Then, we dive more into the difficult job landscape that awaits people who've been incarcerated.
What is the Clean Water Act's legacy as it turns 50?
The law is credited with cleaning up major pollution in U.S. waterways. Now, the Supreme Court is preparing to weigh in on its scope.
The challenge of finding work after incarceration
Getting a job with a record is hard, even in this labor market, says Robert Rooks, CEO of the non-profit REFORM Alliance.
