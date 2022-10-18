How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Happy birthday, Clean Water Act
Oct 18, 2022

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
The act, instituted in 1972, turns 50 today. We measure its impact thus far. Stifel Financial's Lindsey Piegza helps dish out some market perspective. Then, we dive more into the difficult job landscape that awaits people who've been incarcerated.

Segments From this episode

What is the Clean Water Act's legacy as it turns 50?

by Savannah Maher
Oct 18, 2022
The law is credited with cleaning up major pollution in U.S. waterways. Now, the Supreme Court is preparing to weigh in on its scope.
The 1972 Clean Water Act turns 50 years old today. The U.S. Supreme Court is revisiting its scope.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Economic Pulse

The challenge of finding work after incarceration

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Oct 18, 2022
Getting a job with a record is hard, even in this labor market, says Robert Rooks, CEO of the non-profit REFORM Alliance.
Even in today's relatively hot job market, people who have served prison time may find it difficult to secure employment.
Octavio Jones via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

