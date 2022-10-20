How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Government agency’s funding ruled as unconstitutional
Oct 20, 2022

Government agency’s funding ruled as unconstitutional

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
A New Orleans appeals court panel takes issue with funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. We unpack the situation, starting with a reminder of what that bureau actually is. Also, we hear about the fun stuff people are doing now that they don't have a time-consuming, soul-injuring commute to work every day. Then, we check beyond the numbers on the employment outlook for Latinos.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:56 AM PDT
7:43
2:35 AM PDT
5:19
2:58 AM PDT
1:50
6:05 PM PDT
18:05
3:51 PM PDT
27:36
Oct 13, 2022
43:55
Oct 19, 2022
34:18
What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy
What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy
Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty
Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty
Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation
Marketplace Morning Report
Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation
Can your workplace store your fingerprint or facial scan data?
Marketplace Tech
Can your workplace store your fingerprint or facial scan data?