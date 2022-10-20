Government agency’s funding ruled as unconstitutional
A New Orleans appeals court panel takes issue with funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. We unpack the situation, starting with a reminder of what that bureau actually is. Also, we hear about the fun stuff people are doing now that they don't have a time-consuming, soul-injuring commute to work every day. Then, we check beyond the numbers on the employment outlook for Latinos.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer